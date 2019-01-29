Is this also fake like 'Garibi Hatao’: Mayawati on Rahul’s income guarantee promise

By Online Desk

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his 'minimum income guarantee' promise which he made at a rally in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

“Is this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’, Mayawati questioned.

Taking a dig at both the Congress and BJP, Mayawati said they have fooled the people with their unkept poll promises.

BSP Chief Mayawati on Rahul Gandhi's announcement on #MinimumIncomeGuarentee: Is this promise also a fake one like 'Gareebi hatao' & current government's promises on black money, 15 lakh & achhe din? Both Congress & BJP have failed, & proved to be two sides of the same coin.

Gandhi on Monday promised a Minimum Income Guarantee scheme for the poor, if voted to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The mega welfare scheme would be an extension of the slew of pro-poor entitlement regimes created during the previous UPA government in the form of the right to information, farmer loan waiver, land acquisition act, rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA, right to education and right to food.

“We have decided to come up with an initiative that no government across the world has ever done. The Congress after forming the government will offer a guarantee on minimum income in their bank accounts. No one will remain hungry or poor,” Rahul said.