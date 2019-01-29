Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh​ operative wanted in 2014 Burdwan blast case held

By PTI

NEW DELHI/ KOLKATA: A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative, who was wanted in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in West Bengal's Hooghly district, officials said Tuesday.

Kadar Kazi, 32, was arrested Monday night from the Arambagh police station area of the district, they said.

"He was wanted in the Burdwan blast case and was also declared a proclaimed offender," an NIA official said.

Kazi's associate Sajjad Ali, who was also involved in the activities of the JMB, has also been arrested in the late night operation, he said.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2, 2014.

Later, it was revealed that these two individuals and others, believed to be members of the JMB, present in the house were engaged in preparation of bombs, arms and ammunition, maintaining hideouts and organising terrorist training camps in pursuance of a larger conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of India and in Bangladesh, the NIA said.

The JMB is a terrorist organisation operating in Bangladesh.

It was banned by the government of Bangladesh in 2005.