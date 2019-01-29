Home Nation

Jawahar Bagh violence: Court sentences cult leader Ram Vriksha Yadav's close aide to five years in jail

Chandan Bose has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment under relevant sections of the IPC and additional five years of imprisonment under Section 354 of the IPC.

Published: 29th January 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jawahar Bagh

A file photo of gutted huts near Jawahar Bagh in Mathura after violent clashes between encroachers and the police. | PTI

By PTI

MATHURA: A Mathura court has sentenced cult leader Ram Vriksha Yadav's close aide to five years in jail for assaulting employees, including a woman, in Jawahar Bagh area here in 2016.

Additional Civil Judge Senior Division Second Jahendra Pal Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Chandan Bose, said Prosecuting Officer Satendra Pal Singh.

Bose has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment under relevant sections of the IPC and additional five years of imprisonment under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

Both the sentences will run concurrently.  Twenty-nine people, including two police officers, were killed during a drive to evict squatters in 2016.

On January 21, the judge had sentenced 43 other accused persons to three-year imprisonment in connection with the case.

But that time Bose, the right hand of Ram Vriksha Yadav, and another accused Harnath could not be brought from Fatehpur jail and Naini Jail, respectively and pronouncement of their judgment was deferred to January 28.

"About 150 people attacked employees of the Horticulture Department on March 15, 2016 when they were harvesting potatoes from Jawahar Bagh, major part of which was illegally occupied by Ram Vriksha Yadav and his associates," said the prosecuting officer.

