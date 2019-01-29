Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM revokes teacher's suspension, second such case this month

Kamal Nath said the suspension of the primary school teacher for an 'objectionable' social media post is contrary to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's way of thinking.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

BHOPAL: In the second such instance this month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of a government school teacher who was suspended for an objectionable social media post on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Nath said the suspension of the primary school teacher would have been "contrary to our leader's (Rahul Gandhi) way of thinking".

In a press statement, the MP CM said, "I just came to know that Baleshwar Patidar, primary school teacher at Talod village of Alot development block in Ratlam, has been suspended for putting up an objectionable post on social media."

"For sure, action against him has been taken according to the rule book as his act was in contrast to conduct rules," Nath added.

"But the memory, that I forgave a government primary school headmaster of Jabalpur (on January 13) for posting an objectionable comment calling me daku (dacoit) in social media, struck me," Nath said.

"So I thought it won't be fair that a teacher should be punished for his statement in social media against Rahul ji as the (disciplinary) action was contrary to our leader's way of looking at things," his statement read.

"Rahul ji is such a kind hearted man that he so far has forgiven his rivals who have made objectionable statements against him.

He maintains that he grows stronger and more confident when criticised and scorned," Nath said.

"So if a teacher is suspended in my government, it will be contrary to his (Rahul) way of thinking.

The suspension was contrary to my way of thinking as well," the CM's statement maintained.

"But I want to advise the teacher to read about the history of the Gandhi family's sacrifice and contribution to the nation to dispel any prejudice which he might be nursing against them," Nath said.

Earlier, Mukesh Tiwari, a government school teacher in Jabalpur, was suspended after a video showed him referring to Nath as "daku" (dacoit).

Nath had revoked his suspension on January 13.

"I have directed the district administration to revoke the suspension. He (Tiwari) should decide for himself whether he used right words for a democratically-elected chief minister," Nath had said then.

 

