Home Nation

Madras High Court dismisses plea against TRAI regulations for TV services

Referring to the Supreme Court order in BSNL vs TRAI and others, it said the apex court had held that the TRAI exercised a broad jurisdiction.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) March, 2017 regulations and tariff order relating to fixation of charges for free and pay television channels.

A division bench comprising justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad also upheld the January 31 deadline fixed by the TRAI for the implementation of the order.

Quoting a Supreme Court verdict, the bench said the TRAI's jurisdiction was not only confined to regulating the operations but also extended to laying terms and conditions for providing services and dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by V Rama Rao.

The January 31 deadline was fixed by the TRAI by invoking its powers under section 36 of the TRAI Act and taking into consideration all facts and circumstances.

"It cannot be said that TRAI has been acting hastily or implementing its directions in a hurried manner, without taking into account the interest of all the participants. It is not for this court to interfere with the deadline unless it shows that such a decision is completely perverse," the bench ruled.

Referring to the Supreme Court order in BSNL vs TRAI and others, it said the apex court had held that the TRAI exercised a broad jurisdiction.

"Its jurisdiction is not only fixed to regulating operations, but also extends to laying terms and conditions for providing services.

They can fix norms and the mode and the manner in which consumers would get services," the bench said.

The TRAI, in March, 2017, had notified the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services and had re-notified it on July 3, 2018, prescribing the implementation schedule.

According to the framework, consumers can choose the channels they want and have "direct control" on their monthly bill for television services.

The Supreme Court had, on October 30 last, dismissed a plea challenging the new regulations. Originally, the TRAI had set December 29 last year as the deadline but had subsequently extended it till January 31.

The petitioner contended that the analogue system of transmitting signals was in vogue in Tamil Nadu from 1990 and the process of digitalisation had not been completed in the state.

As against the 1.11 crore TV viewers in the state, only 46 lakh households had set top boxes that enabled digital reception.

If the impugned regulations were implemented, a substantial number of consumers would be left out, it was argued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRAI Madras High Court TV services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp