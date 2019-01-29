Home Nation

Maharashtra: Man stabs wife multiple times to death at her office in Bhayander

Kumar Bhoir (32) arrived at the office of his wife Veena (35) at around 10:30 am and a quarrel ensued between the couple, following which he whipped out a knife and stabbed her.

By PTI

THANE: A man Tuesday stabbed his wife to death at her office in Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Kumar Bhoir (32) arrived at the office of his wife Veena (35) at around 10:30 am and a quarrel ensued between the couple, following which he whipped out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, Bhayander police station senior inspector Rajesh Jadhav said.

"She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The couple lived in Murdha locality in Bhayander and the victim had left home on January 2. On Tuesday, Bhoir got to know that she was attending office so came here," he said.

An official said Bhoir allegedly doubted her character and this was causing fights between them.

Bhoir, who was arrested a little later, has been charged with murder, he added.

