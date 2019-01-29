Home Nation

Mortal remains of George Fernandes to be cremated and ashes buried: Jaya Jaitley

The former Samta Party president said Fernandes had earlier wished to be cremated but later had stated that he wanted to be buried.

Published: 29th January 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar pay last respect to the former defence minister George Fernandes at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The last rites of former defence minister George Fernandes, who passed away early Tuesday morning, will be conducted at Lodhi crematorium and his ashes buried as per his wishes, his close associate Jaya Jaitly said.

The former Samta Party president said Fernandes had earlier wished to be cremated but later had stated that he wanted to be buried.

"It will be at Lodhi crematorium. We are following two things which he liked. First he wanted a cremation and then during his last days he was saying burial.

So we are going to cremate the body and bury the ashes which will fulfil both his wishes," Jaitly told reporters.

ALSO READ: Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passes away at 88

Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday.

He was 88.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had recently contracted swine flu, Jaitly said.

He died at his residence here.

Fernandes, who was born to a Christian family in Mangalore, Karnataka, burst into national limelight when as a firebrand trade unionist in Mumbai he organised a railways strike in 1974 that brought the country to a standstill.

Ironically, he became the railways minister in 1989 under VP Singh's National Front coalition government, comprising mostly Left-leaning parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
George Fernandes Final Rituals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp