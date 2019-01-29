Home Nation

National-level weightlifter among three Pehalwan group gangsters arrested in Punjab

Police have recovered four pistols and 22 live bullets from the arrested gangsters, who had reportedly procured the weapons from a contact in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. 

Published: 29th January 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 04:22 PM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three gangsters of Pehalwan group, allegedly involved in five cases of highway dacoity. Four of their accomplices are still at large.

The Pehalwan group has also been involved in an armed power struggle with the Gandhi group of Khanna over student politics in Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna and Patiala colleges.

The accused, including a national level weightlifter and an ex-president of a college students’ union, were nabbed following a tip-off on Monday evening.  The team was led by Inspector Dipinder of Ropar Police.

Those arrested have been identified as weightlifter Neelamal alias Billa of Rasulda, Khanna; Vishal of Khanna, who is an ex-president of RIMT college, Mandi Gobindgarh and Gurjot of Rajpura, who was out on bail in two cases of robbery registered against him in Patiala. 

Their accomplices, who are evading arrest, also belong to Khanna and Patiala, according to initial investigations.

Police have recovered four pistols (32 bore) and 22 live bullets from the arrested gangsters, who had reportedly procured the weapons from a contact in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

"The apprehended gangsters belong to Pehalwan group of Sirhind. They were involved in five cases of dacoity in Ropar, Khanna and Fatehgarh Sahib," said SSP of Ropar, Swapan Sharma.

The apprehended gangsters were involved in stealing a motorcycle and another armed robbery of two liquor vendors in Sirhind and Khanna in November last year. 

They also looted liquor stores in Pathredi Jattan and Sandhuan in Ropar district. 

The trio, along with their accomplices, attempted an armed robbery of a liquor vendor in Bassi Pathana, where shots were fired at the liquor store owner.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining members of this gang. 

While sources suggest that some have fled to Maharashtra and Gujrat, one of the gang member has reportedly gone abroad.

