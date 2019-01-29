No question of bringing in ordinance on Ram temple: Ram Vilas Paswan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister and NDA leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said there was no question of bringing in an ordinance on the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and that the government would wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I am happy that Prime Minister Modi has told Parliament that the government will wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Mandir, and act accordingly. It is a closed chapter and there is no question of bringing in an ordinance or legislation in Parliament,” he said, when asked about the delay in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute hearing, due to non-availability of a judge.

The Supreme Court Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing as one member of the five-judge Constitution Bench would not be available.

Paswan said that though RSS and BJP leaders had been raking up the Ram Mandir issue, the prime minister had not once raised the issue, “which is good”.

On conferring the Bharat Ratna on former President Pranab Mukherjee, Paswan said there should not be any controversy because the award had been announced by the government and not the BJP or RSS.

“Some are saying that he was given the award because he attended an RSS event. Is this an issue? In the past, many top Congress leaders have attended RSS events,” he argued.

"The biggest problem facing opposition parties today is a lack of strong leadership. They are yet to decide on a prime ministerial candidate,” Paswan said.

Besides, Congress has a bad reputation of ruining coalition partners by withdrawing support, he added.

Meanwhile, Paswan announced that 4,000 job vacancies in the FCI will be notified shortly. He said provision would be made for economically weaker sections.