Home Nation

No question of bringing in ordinance on Ram temple: Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan said though RSS and BJP leaders had been raking up the Ram Mandir issue, the prime minister had not even once raised the issue, which is good.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister and NDA leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said there was no question of bringing in an ordinance on the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and that the government would wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I am happy that Prime Minister Modi has told Parliament that the government will wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Mandir, and act accordingly. It is a closed chapter and there is no question of bringing in an ordinance or legislation in Parliament,” he said, when asked about the delay in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute hearing, due to non-availability of a judge.

The Supreme Court Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing as one member of the five-judge Constitution Bench would not be available.

Paswan said that though RSS and BJP leaders had been raking up the Ram Mandir issue, the prime minister had not once raised the issue, “which is good”.

On conferring the Bharat Ratna on former President Pranab Mukherjee, Paswan said there should not be any controversy because the award had been announced by the government and not the BJP or RSS.

“Some are saying that he was given the award because he attended an RSS event. Is this an issue? In the past, many top Congress leaders have attended RSS events,” he argued.

"The biggest problem facing opposition parties today is a lack of strong leadership. They are yet to decide on a prime ministerial candidate,” Paswan said.

Besides, Congress has a bad reputation of ruining coalition partners by withdrawing support, he added.

Meanwhile, Paswan announced that 4,000 job vacancies in the FCI will be notified shortly. He said provision would be made for economically weaker sections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan Ram temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp