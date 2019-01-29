Home Nation

Pakistan and India team to inspect hydro-power projects in Kashmir

They will return to Delhi on January 31, and the Pakistani team will fly out that evening. Just before leaving Pakistan, Shah described the tour as a 'positive development.'

Published: 29th January 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-member Pakistani team accompanied by their Indian counterparts left for Kashmir on Monday to inspect hydro-power projects — the 1000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai— on the  Chenab River under the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Pakistani delegation, which arrived across the Wagah border on Sunday, is led by its Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Mehr Ali Shah, while the Indian side is led by Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

They will return to Delhi on January 31, and the Pakistani team will fly out that evening. Just before leaving Pakistan, Shah described the tour as a “positive development.”

Often described as the “most generous water-sharing agreement in the world”, the Indus Water Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan’s President General Ayub Khan, the country’s first military ruler.

Brokered by the  International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which later became the World Bank, the treaty gives Pakistan unrestricted access to the waters of the three rivers of the Indus water system—the Indus,  Jhelum and Chenab, while India can use the waters of the three ‘eastern’ rivers, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi.

Given that the western rivers have a far heavier flow, this means Pakistan gets almost 80 per cent of the waters from the Indus system.

The pact also mandates regular inspections of the rivers by members of the Indus Water Commission on each side to check violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chenab River India and Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp