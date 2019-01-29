Home Nation

Pakistan foreign minister telephonic talk with Mirwaiz reflects Islamabad's duplicity on ties with India: Sources

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Foreign Office said Qureshi spoke with the Hurriyat leader and discussed with him efforts of Pakistan government to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Published: 29th January 2019 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reflected the duplicity in Pakistani leadership's approach on ties with India, official sources said here Tuesday.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Foreign Office said Qureshi spoke with the Hurriyat leader and discussed with him efforts of Pakistan government to highlight the Kashmir issue.

The sources said people of India will defeat all "nefarious designs" aimed at creating disharmony and terrorist violence in India. Such an attempt by Pakistan Foreign Minister is a regressive step and is contrary to the overall perception which Pakistan leadership is trying to create, they said.

"It reflects duplicity in Pakistan leadership's approach," said a source. The sources said media antics of Pakistani leadership cannot divert attention from the fact that its establishment's hands are "stained with the blood of innocent Indians", including in Jammu and Kashmir and in territory under its illegal occupation.

After taking charge as Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been saying that he wants to improve ties with India and that both sides should hold talks to resolve outstanding issues. India has been maintaining that Pakistan has to stop cross border terrorism for any meaningful engagement.

The Pakistan Foreign office said Qureshi also mentioned the June 2018 report issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and a report of the UK Parliament.

"Pakistan's repeated attempts to incite disharmony and violence in India continue. Pakistan needs to focus on addressing the human rights situation within its own territory and promoting and protecting its own citizens, especially from the minority community," the source here said.

"The persecution and discrimination against different ethnic populations including Pashtuns, Baloch, Ahmediyas, Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan need to end," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp