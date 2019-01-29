Pakistan foreign minister telephonic talk with Mirwaiz reflects Islamabad's duplicity on ties with India: Sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reflected the duplicity in Pakistani leadership's approach on ties with India, official sources said here Tuesday.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Foreign Office said Qureshi spoke with the Hurriyat leader and discussed with him efforts of Pakistan government to highlight the Kashmir issue.

The sources said people of India will defeat all "nefarious designs" aimed at creating disharmony and terrorist violence in India. Such an attempt by Pakistan Foreign Minister is a regressive step and is contrary to the overall perception which Pakistan leadership is trying to create, they said.

"It reflects duplicity in Pakistan leadership's approach," said a source. The sources said media antics of Pakistani leadership cannot divert attention from the fact that its establishment's hands are "stained with the blood of innocent Indians", including in Jammu and Kashmir and in territory under its illegal occupation.

After taking charge as Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been saying that he wants to improve ties with India and that both sides should hold talks to resolve outstanding issues. India has been maintaining that Pakistan has to stop cross border terrorism for any meaningful engagement.

The Pakistan Foreign office said Qureshi also mentioned the June 2018 report issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and a report of the UK Parliament.

"Pakistan's repeated attempts to incite disharmony and violence in India continue. Pakistan needs to focus on addressing the human rights situation within its own territory and promoting and protecting its own citizens, especially from the minority community," the source here said.

"The persecution and discrimination against different ethnic populations including Pashtuns, Baloch, Ahmediyas, Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan need to end," it said.