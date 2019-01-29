Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi makes surprise visit to Goa Assembly, meets ailing CM Parrikar

Gandhi has been in Goa since Saturday on a private visit along with his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 29th January 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Goa Assembly on the first day of its three-day budget session.

Gandhi arrived at the Assembly precincts just after noon and went to the opposition lobby. He met the Congress legislators. 

Rahul also paid a brief visit to ailing Manohar Parrikar at the Chief Minister's office. The meeting lasted for not more than 5 minutes. 

This meet comes days after Rahul claimed, that a tape recording revealed that Parrikar holds "explosive secrets on Rafale fighter jet deal" which gives the former defence minister leverage over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi has been in Goa since Saturday on a private visit along with his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

 

 

Goa Congress Goa Assembly Rahul Gandhi Manohar Parrikar

