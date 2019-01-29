Rahul Gandhi's MIG2019: Political brahmastra or weapon of mass destruction?

By Online Desk

Rahul Gandhi proclaimed that his minimum income guarantee will get India rid of its poverty. But does this scheme have any merit or is it another 'jumla' except that this is coming from Congress and not from BJP. Check out the Q&A with Prabhu Chawla where he punctures the claim and warns of the dangers of dole politics.

The mega welfare scheme would be an extension of the slew of pro-poor entitlement regimes created during the previous UPA government in the form of the right to information, farmer loan waiver, land acquisition Act, rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA, right to education and right to food.

The concept of UBI or universal basic income floated by former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian was part of the 2016-17 Economic Survey and was discussed by the NDA government for the past two years. But it felt India is a nation of vast income disparities and funding such a welfare scheme would need huge funds.