Raids over, CBI going through seized documents of Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Congress had criticised the CBI raid on Hooda on Friday, just days ahead of the Jind by-poll in Haryana.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

BS Hooda was the Haryana CM when the land in question got sanctioned

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after it conducted raids on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others in an alleged land allotment irregularity case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it was scrutinising documents recovered during the searches.

The federal agency also confirmed that no one related to the case was summoned for questioning yet. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of 1,417 acre of land between 2009 and 2012 in Gurugram by then chief minister Hooda.

The Congress had criticised the CBI raid on Hooda on Friday, just days ahead of the Jind by-poll in Haryana. The opposition party called the raid was  a ‘political vendetta’.Hooda and several others were booked in the case on January 23. Two days on, the CBI carried out raids at over 20 locations, including the house of Hooda, across Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

Apart from Hooda, Trilok Chand Gupta, the then chief administrator, HUDA and Director of the Urban Estate Town and Country Planning, and others, including 15 private builders, were booked. They were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, pecuniary advantage and criminal misconduct.

Acting upon the SC orders, the CBI on November 1, 2017 had registered a case. The FIR was filed based on the findings of a preliminary enquiry done by the probe agency.

According to the FIR, the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government had issued the notification for land acquisition of 1,417 acre of land in Sector 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 in Gurugram on June 2, 2009. Another notification was issued for acquisition of 850.1 acre of land on May 31, 2010.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

