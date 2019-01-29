Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear in April Centre’s plea on more funds for victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Centre’s plea seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore as compensation for victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, from Union Carbide’s successor firms.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that the matter would be heard in April. In the petition filed by Centre, it has sought the said amount over and above the Rs 750 crore settlement amount paid by Union Carbide as compensation to victims of the 1984 gas tragedy. The curative petition was filed in 2011, also seeks stricter sentences for those responsible for the gas tragedy.

Over 3,000 people had died in the tragedy due to release of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas. The Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) gave a compensation of Rs 715 crore after the toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide factory on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killed over 3,000 people and affected 1.02 lakh others.

The survivors of the 1984 tragedy have been fighting for long for adequate compensation and proper medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic leak. The families of the deceased and people who bore the brunt of the industrial disaster were planning to sign a petition, to be sent to the Supreme Court, requesting it to start hearing a curative petition of the government filed in December 2010 for more compensation as they feel that more is required.