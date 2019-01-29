Home Nation

Srijan scam: CBI arrests former Bihar land acquisition officer

The agency arrested Jayshree Thakur, a former additional district magistrate-rank officer who was absconding, from Patna, they said.

NEW DELHI: The CBI arrested a former land acquisition officer of Bihar on Monday in connection with the Srijan scam, officials said here.

She was produced before a special court which sent her to judicial custody, they said.

Thakur, who was posted as a land acquisition officer at Banka in Bhagalpur division, was sacked by the Bihar government in 2017.

In August 2017, the CBI had taken over the probe into the Srijan scam, in which government funds worth about Rs 1,000 crore were allegedly diverted to the accounts of a non-government organisation.

It is suspected that Thakur had deposited government funds into Srijan NGO's account and had also taken a loan from it.

