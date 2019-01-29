Home Nation

Stray cattle still on roads in UP, local authorities again issues notice to build shelters

On January 2, the Chief Minister had given the local authorities a week to ensure that all the stray cattle across the state are shifted to shelters.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

stray cows, cow shelters

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Department of Animal Husbandry on Tuesday issued a fresh notice to Uttar Pradesh authorities to build temporary shelters for stray cattle in all the districts of the state.

The order was issued after the local authorities allegedly failed to complete the relocation of stray cattle to shelter homes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered them to complete the task till January 10.

On January 2, the Chief Minister had given the local authorities a week to ensure that all the stray cattle across the state are shifted to shelters accompanied by veterinary care and fences.

The new order has been issued to all the Additional Chief Secretaries, Heads of Mandalis, District Magistrates, DGPs of Police, SSP-SP, Municipal Commissioner, District Panchayats.

