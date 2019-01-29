Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, ministers take dip in Sangam

Mministers had travelled from capital Lucknow for a cabinet meeting held at the venue of the Kumbh Mela event and took a dip after.

Published: 29th January 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath, Maha kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a holy dip in the water of River Ganga at Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela-2019 in Allahabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several state ministers took a holy dip at the Sangam here, following a unique cabinet meeting at the Kumbh mela venue itself, officials said.

The ministers had travelled from capital Lucknow for the cabinet meeting, held at the "integrated control and command centre" set up at the venue of the religious event where lakhs of people have congregated.

The cabinet approved the construction of a Ganga Expressway to better connect Allahabad to western Uttar Pradesh.

The state government said it will be the longest expressway in the world.

Officials said almost all the ministers present at meeting took the holy dip.

TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Sangam holy dip UP Cabinet ministers

