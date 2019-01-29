Home Nation

VHP welcomes government's writ in SC seeking return of Ayodhya land to original owners

In a fresh plea, the Centre said it had acquired 67 acres of land around the 2.77 acre disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

Published: 29th January 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The VHP Tuesday welcomed the Centre's writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to return 67-acre land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to its original owners, saying the step was in right direction.

The plea has said that the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, which is a trust to promote the construction of Ram Temple, had sought return of excess land acquired in 1991 to original owners.

"This land belongs to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and is not under any litigation. This is a step in right direction and we welcome it," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said.

TAGS
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid Ram Janambhoomi

Comments

