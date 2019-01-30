Home Nation

George Fernandes was a visionary railway minister and a great defence minister: Modi

In a series of tweets, Modi said, 'George Sahab' represented the best of India’s political leadership.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

George Fernandes

George Fernandes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of deceased former Union minister George Fernandes to pay his last respects.  Fernandes passed away due to a prolonged illness on Tuesday morning.  PM Modi and later tweeted his condolences saying the socialist leader was frank and fearless and never deviated from his ideology.

PM Modi pays his last
respects in New Delhi on
Tuesday| PTI

In a series of tweets, he said, “George Sahab” represented the best of India’s political leadership. “Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised,” he said.

“A visionary railway minister and a great defence minister who made India safe and strong. During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy,” the PM said.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited AIIMS in New Delhi to pay tribute.

Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
