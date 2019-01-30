Home Nation

Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar delivers Budget speech with 'full hosh and josh'

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said that Parrikar should come back to "hosh" before asking people about their "josh".

Published: 30th January 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

parrikar_goa

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the state Assembly. (Photo | ANI / Twitter)

By IANS

PANAJI: Hitting out at the Opposition for questioning his "hosh", ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that not only is he fully in hosh but his "josh" is very high, too.

Parrikar, who rose to present a revenue surplus Budget for the year 2019-20, read out a brief statement from his seat in the state legislative Assembly, after he was permitted to by Speaker Pramod Sawant, on account of his ailment induced physical discomfiture.

"Present circumstances have prevented me from delivering a detailed Budget speech, but there is a josh that is too high, very high and I am in hosh. Fully in hosh. I am sure that my figures will speak more than words and further these figures will be effectively translated into results," Parrikar said.

ALSO READ | Manohar Parrikar slams Rahul Gandhi for using courtesy call for political gains

Parrikar's barb was aimed at state Congress president Girish Chodankar.

A couple of days ago, after Parrikar at his first public function in months had quoted the now famous dialogue 'How's the josh?' from the film 'Uri', Chodankar had in reply said, that Parrikar should come back to "hosh" before asking people about their "josh".

The Chief Minister, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, was in obvious discomfort during his brief speech and was unable to flip the pages of the document, which forced the marshals to assist him in the task.

The Chief Minister also had to sip on medication through a straw in the course of his brief speech.

On the direction of the Speaker, the annual Budget speech was tabled in the House electronically.

Parrikar said that he owed a lot to his motherland and Goa and added that he would "serve Goa with sincerity, integrity and dedication until my last breath".

"Overall for the year 2019-20, the annual financial statement indicates a revenue surplus since many years in succession. The revenue surplus is estimated at Rs 455 crore," Parrikar said.

"The total gross budgetary expenditure is Rs 19,548 crore as against Rs 17,123 crore for the year 2018-19, representing an increase of 14.16 per cent over last year," the Chief Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar How's the josh? Girish Chodankar Goa CM Goa budget Goa assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp