Aspiring TV actor Rahul Dixit commits suicide

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old aspiring TV actor allegedly committed suicide in suburban Andheri Wednesday, the police said.

Rahul Dixit, the deceased, hanged himself at his house in Lokhandwala Complex early in the morning, a police officer said.

His family members found that he had hanged himself from the ceiling of bedroom using a bed sheet, and took him to a nearby hospital.

However, he was declared dead before arrival, the official said.

No suicide note was found and the reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Oshiwara police station.

Mahesh Dixit, Rahul's father, posted an emotional message on Facebook tagging his son, saying "Iss duniya ko kyun chhod kar chala gaya Rahul" (Why did you leave this world Rahul).