Centre's plea to return excess Ayodhya land to Ram Temple trust pleases saffronites

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s plea seeking a return of excess land in Ayodhya to their original owners ahead of the big poll battle is being seen as the BJP-led government’s move to reaffirm its commitment towards building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Moreover, it is also seen as a step by the party to address demands of Right-wing groups.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that the move will pave the way for “better understanding and better atmosphere” in the Country. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday defended the Centre’s move saying it is not touching the disputed area.

He said that it would be up to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas what it does with the land returned to it and the government would not interfere with that decision.

“BJP always maintained that Ram temple be built on Ram Janmabhoomi. Whatever legal measure is required, BJP will try for that. PM had clarified that people want temple but the matter is sub-judice and measures will be taken accordingly. Today’s application in the SC is also a legal decision,” said the senior BJP leader.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Saturday had said that the matter should be handed over to the state government so that it can be resolved within 24 hours, welcomed the move saying, “We welcome the move by the Centre. We have been saying that we should get permission to use the undisputed land.”

While the minister asserted that the move should not be linked to the upcoming polls, party insiders claimed that it would surely have its impact during polls.

“It depends upon the Court’s decision. If the Court agrees to hear it then it will be seen as one of the achievements of the government. And, even in the opposite scenario, it is not going to have any negative impact,” said a party insider.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav also supported the petition saying the SC “should allow” the government to return the land. “This is a much-awaited move. The SC should allow it as it’s the least that can be done in the face of the inordinate delay.”

The plea in the apex court has come two days ahead of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-sponsored two-day ‘Dharm Sansad’ at Kumbh in Prayagraj where seers are expected to take a strident position on the much-disputed issue.

“This land belongs to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and is not under any litigation. This is a step in right direction and we welcome it,” VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar said.

Mounting pressure

