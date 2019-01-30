Chillai Kalan ends, weather improves in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Minimum temperatures improved throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday due to a nightlong cloud cover as the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan' ended.

The Met forecasts moderate snowfall in the valley beginning later in the day.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 0.3 while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 3.3 and minus 7.5, respectively.

Leh town in Ladakh was minus 7.8 while it was minus 18 in Drass. Jammu city was at 7.7, Katra 7.4, Batote 1.2, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah was at 0.6 degrees Celsius.