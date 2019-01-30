Congress rally to rake up jobs issue, note ban

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will give a call to young voters to support the party in the coming Lok Sabha polls at a conclave being organized by the Grand Old Party on Wednesday to mark the culmination of a nationwide 22,000 km youth march spanning 26 states.

Before the conclave dubbed as “Inquilab” at Talkatora Stadium, members of the Youth Congress will converge at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Gandhi Smriti in order to invoke the memory of the Father of the Nation. The march started from Rameshwaram on December 16.

Rahul has been slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his failure to provide the promised 2 crore jobs per year and is expected to raise the issue again. Besides, he is likely to flag the plight of 77 per cent of the workers in the unorganized sector who were hit hard by the 2016 demonetisation.

Youth Congress chief Keshav Yadav said apart from the issue of jobs, a concern shared by youth across the country, they also highlighted the rural distress during the yatra.

“This government has not done anything for the farmers despite promising in 2014 to double their incomes,” said Yadav, adding that the rally will also talk about corruption over the past five years and the environmental degradation that has taken place under the Centre.

“We kept hearing about the promise of cleaning of river Ganga. But nothing has happened despite PM being a Lok Sabha member from Varanasi,”said a senior Congress leader.

The Kisan cell of the party is also expected to pitch in by bring thousands of farmers from across the country to target the centre at a time when the Congress is hard selling its recent loan waivers in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Party leaders said though they could not take the yatra to the north eastern region which used to be a strong hold of the Congress, special effort was made to connect with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.With Lok Sabha elections turning the corner, every party is gearing up with widespread campaigns in order to woo voter support on the back of issues such as farmer woes and unemployment.