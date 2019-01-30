Home Nation

Congress demands independent time-bound probe into allegations against DHFL

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi asked why the RBI, SEBI and the Finance Ministry are not initiating an investigation into the alleged "scam" involving "syphoning of Rs 31,000 crore."

Published: 30th January 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday demanded an independent time-bound probe into allegations of irregularities by non-banking finance company DHFL in the name of slum development and rehabilitation in Maharashtra.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi asked why the RBI, SEBI and the Finance Ministry are not initiating an investigation into the alleged "scam" involving "syphoning of Rs 31,000 crore."

She also alleged that the government continues to "pressurise" the RBI to lend more money to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by absolving transparency and accountability. She also claimed that donation records of BJP do not share the PAN details of such companies as mandated by the Election Commission.

ALSO READ | Yashwant Sinha demands probe into alleged Rs 31,000 crore fund diversion by DHFL

"The Congress demands an independent investigation of the charges that have been revealed through this expose and an explanation to the country as to how such a huge financial scam has been once again ignored by the Ministry of Finance," she told reporters, referring to the 'sting' by a website.

While there was no immediate comment available from the BJP, the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) in a statement has said, "This mischievous misadventure by Cobrapost appears to have been done with a mala fide intent to cause damage to the goodwill and reputation of DHFL and resulting in erosion in shareholder value.

" Chaturvedi alleged that the BJP was "gifted" Rs 20 crore by the promoters of DHFL and they got a "return gift worth Rs 31,000 crore".

"Why is it that the donation records of the BJP do not share the PAN details of these companies as mandated by the Election Commission of India "Why is it that the government of India continues to pressurize the RBI to lend money to NBFCs by totally absolving transparency and accountability from these NBFCs," she also asked.

"It raises serious questions about the Bhartiya Janta Party and Shri Narender Modi's commitment towards zero tolerance' to corruption.

"DHFL has routed Rs 31,000 crore of public funds through dozens of 'shell companies', for personal gains', information of which is easily available on public platforms and government websites," she alleged.

She alleged that the NBFCs have a mind-boggling banking exposure of over Rs 97,000 crores to 32 Indian public and private banks.

"The main partners of DHFL formed dozens of shell companies to execute this ' well-planned scam' and divided these companies into groups, some of which were registered under the same address with the same group of directors," the Congress spokesperson alleged.

"In the name of 'slum development' and slum rehabilitation' in Maharashtra, 45 of these so-called shell companies' were given loans worth a total of Rs 14,282 crore without any security and ignoring necessary investigations, hence leading to creating 'private wealth' in India and abroad," she alleged.

"However, the icing on the cake is the donation of about Rs 20 crores given by the promoters to Bharatiya Janta Party through these shell companies," she claimed.

"According to the law, before any donation, a company must be in the state of profit in three financial years, which has been violated as none of these companies was in a position to give legal donations," she alleged.

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha had also on Tuesday demanded a probe into the alleged diversion of loans by DHFL that the company raised from state-owned banks including SBI and Bank of Baroda, a charge the NBFC termed as mischievous.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress DHFL DHFL Scam Cobrapost

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp