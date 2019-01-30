Just married and just divorced! Couple split within minutes after food fight

By Online Desk

It's time we take foodies seriously! Would you believe us if we tell you a couple got divorced and all because of the wedding lunch? Unfortunately, it's true.

As reported by Mirror now, minutes after the wedding ceremony got over in Gujarat's Gondal, an ugly disagreement broke out and relatives from both sides started throwing dishes at each other.

Like a scene straight out of a dramatic movie, advocates representing both sides arrived at the marriage hall and got the couple divorced within minutes.

The groom's side even returned the gifts that they exchanged during the wedding.

Earlier, another couple had called off their wedding over biriyani. Yes, you read that right. According to a report, the bride's family sent chicken biriyani instead of mutton biriyani to the groom's side, which enraged the latter and led to the wedding being called off.

Now, that's food for thought for all who are planning their wedding.