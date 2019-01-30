Home Nation

Just married and just divorced! Couple split within minutes after food fight

Soon after the wedding got over in Gujarat's Gondal, an ugly disagreement broke out and relatives from both sides started throwing dishes at each other

Published: 30th January 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Wedding

Image for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

It's time we take foodies seriously! Would you believe us if we tell you a couple got divorced and all because of the wedding lunch? Unfortunately, it's true.

As reported by Mirror now, minutes after the wedding ceremony got over in Gujarat's Gondal, an ugly disagreement broke out and relatives from both sides started throwing dishes at each other. 

Like a scene straight out of a dramatic movie, advocates representing both sides arrived at the marriage hall and got the couple divorced within minutes. 

The groom's side even returned the gifts that they exchanged during the wedding.  

Earlier, another couple had called off their wedding over biriyani. Yes, you read that right. According to a report, the bride's family sent chicken biriyani instead of mutton biriyani to the groom's side, which enraged the latter and led to the wedding being called off.

Now, that's food for thought for all who are planning their wedding. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
married couple gets divor Divorce Gujarat wedding called off

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp