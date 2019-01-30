Home Nation

WATCH | PM Modi's PUBG reference at Pariksha Par Charcha sents audience into fits of laughter

The participants also included school and college students, a few of whom were brought from nearby states to take part in the event. 

Published: 30th January 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on Tuesday, a pep talk by Narendra Modi to de-stress students, parents and teachers ahead of the examination season, the Prime Minister interacted with a large gathering in the national capital, and adviced people not to treat examinations as the “be-all and end-all in life.” 

During the interaction, a mother stated that her son was not able to concentrate on his studies after his obsessed with online games increased. PM Modi's hilarious response sent the audience into fits of laughter.

ALSO READ: J&K Students Association seeks ban on PUBG online game due to poor board exam results

With less than two months to go for Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students, Modi discussed ways to handle the exam-related stress. Some students from different parts of the country and Kendriya Vidyalayas abroad also got the chance to ask Modi some questions.

He said, "Ye PUBG wala hai kya? Ye samasya bhi hai, samadhaan bhi hai, hum chahe hamare bachhe tech se door chale jayen, fr toh vo ek prakar se piche jana shuru ho jaenge."

Modi urged parents not to burden their wards with their own unfulfilled dreams and let them realise their own potential. Talking about depression and homesickness among students moving to another city or hostel for higher studies, he asked parents to connect children with someone who can help their child in a time of crisis or need. Professional counselling can also be sought if needed, he advised. 

ALSO READ: 'PUBG' online game addiction lands fitness trainer in hospital, sixth case in Jammu

At present, the education system has become rank-bound, said Modi, and rather than running behind ranks, parents and teachers should teach the students to learn from things around them. “Live freely, observe and be curious to know new things rather than focusing on achieving only ranks,” he said.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

