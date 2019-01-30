Home Nation

Citizenship Bill: Families of slain Assam Movement agitators to return mementos

The bill seeks to provide citizenship after six years of residence in India to non-Muslims who had fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Published: 30th January 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen control a fire set by agitators protesting against the Citizenship Bill in Tripura. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: In protest over the citizenship bill, the families of those who died fighting for the cause of the Assam Movement decided on Wednesday to return the mementos conferred by the state government.

The Swahid Parial Samannayrakhi Parishad (SPSP), an organisation of the families of Assam Agitation, gathered at the 'Saheed Niyas' here -- the headquarters of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) that had spearheaded the movement -- to stage a protest against the contentious bill.

Holding the mementos given by the Assam government to 855 people posthumously, their families decided to return the plaques in protest against the Centre's move to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bill seeks to provide citizenship after six years of residence in India to non-Muslims who had fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014, even if they do not possess any document.

"The citizenship bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. It's a matter of utter shame for all of us. If the bill becomes an act, the sacrifices made by over 800 martyrs of Assam Agitation would become meaningless," SPSP president Rajen Deka told reporters.

READ HERE | BJP’s Northeastern allies want Citizenship Bill killed

"Their sacrifices will bear no meaning if Hindu Bangladeshis entering Assam after 1971 are given citizenship in India. These mementos were once the prized possessions for us, but now these are meaningless," Deka rued.

The families of those who died for the cause of the Assam Movement will return the memento to the respective district deputy commissioners, Deka added, without mentioning on which date they will be returned.

The families were honoured with Rs 5 lakh and a memento each by the BJP-led Sarbananda Sonowal government on December 10, 2016, at a programme here.

The Assam Movement movement started in 1979 against illegal immigrants in the state.

The six-year agitation concluded with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985, which stated that all those who came from Bangladesh after March 24, 1971, have to be deported irrespective of their religion.

Fearing threat to the existence of the indigenous people, their language, culture and heritage, protests broke out across the Northeast after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in Silchar, Assam, on January 4 that the citizenship bill would be passed as soon as possible in the Parliament.

"The sacrifices made by the sons and daughters of this land will become meaningless if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed (and) giving citizenship to Bangladeshis, against whose illegal presence in Assam they had given up their life 40 years ago," said a family member.

"These mementos given by the Assam government were once the treasured possessions for us as they were in recognition of our children, parents' and spouses' sacrifice. But now, after the citizenship bill, these are meaningless for us," a person said pointing at the plaque.

"We will return these mementos to the Assam government through the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district deputy commissioner here," another member added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Movement citizenship bill Assam Citizenship Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp