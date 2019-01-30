Home Nation

Government, Goa Shipyard ink pact to construct two missile frigates

The two Talvar-class warships will be constructed by the PSU in cooperation with Russia's state-run defence major Rosoboronexport.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry and the state-run Goa Shipyard have inked a pact for construction of two missile frigates for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 14,000 crore, officials said.

"The ships would carry highly sophisticated and state-of-art weapon systems and sensors," said a senior defence ministry official. India has already sealed a separate agreement with Russia for the project.

The first ship is scheduled to be handed over to the Navy by June 2026, while the second one will be delivered in December that year. The ships are being constructed as part of the government's efforts to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The government has already approved induction of 56 new ships and six submarines to augment Indian navy's strength.

The 56 new ships will be in addition to 32 ships and submarines, which are presently under construction in Indian shipyards.

