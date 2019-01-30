If Opposition's Grand Alliance is voted to power, we'll have new PM everyday: Amit Shah

By ANI

KANPUR: Poking fun at the Opposition's ‘mahagathbandhan,’ BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said if the alliance succeeded in forming the government, there will be a different Prime Minister on each day of the week with the country going on leave on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering here, Shah said: "If the mahagathbandhan makes the government then we will have different Prime Ministers on each day like Monday it will be Bhenji (Mayawati), on Tuesday Akhilesh, for Wednesday Mamata Didi will take charge, on Thursday it is going to be Sharad Pawar, on Friday Deve Gowda will become the PM and on Saturday Stalin will be the PM. On Sunday the country will be on leave."

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हमारे 4 'B' हैं - बढ़ता भारत, बनता भारत।



और यह महागठबंधन वालों के 4 ‘B’ हैं - बुआ, भतीजा, भाई और बहन। pic.twitter.com/SjES5QP05L — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2019

Sharpening his attack on the opposition's alliance he said, "For us '4B' means 'Badhta Bharat’, ‘Banata Bharat' whereas for them '4B' is 'Bua’, ‘Babua’, ‘Bhai’ and Behen.' This gathbandhan being formed against BJP is an alliance of crime, corruption and selfish politics. This is basically done to stop our popularity amongst people."

BJP President Amit Shah in Kanpur: If gathbandhan comes to power then Behenji will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh ji on Tuesday, Mamata didi on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar ji on Thursday, Deve Gowda ji on Friday, Stalin on Saturday, and the whole country will go on a holiday on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zIkeaEfAzV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2019

Elaborating that the functioning of the government and the law and order in the state has improved, the BJP president added, "Before we came into power there was no law and order here, but today there is. This government under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi in the state is going to progress further."

He also asserted that the party was committed to building the Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi spot.

Motivating his party workers Shah said, "We started the campaign for 2014 from Kanpur and the first meeting with booth president for the 2019 elections also happened here today."