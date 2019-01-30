Home Nation

If Opposition's Grand Alliance is voted to power, we'll have new PM everyday: Amit Shah

Lashing out at the Opposition's mahagathbandhan, he said, this alliance being formed against BJP is that of crime, corruption and selfish politics and is basically done to stop our popularity.

Published: 30th January 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By ANI

KANPUR: Poking fun at the Opposition's ‘mahagathbandhan,’ BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said if the alliance succeeded in forming the government, there will be a different Prime Minister on each day of the week with the country going on leave on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering here, Shah said: "If the mahagathbandhan makes the government then we will have different Prime Ministers on each day like Monday it will be Bhenji (Mayawati), on Tuesday Akhilesh, for Wednesday Mamata Didi will take charge, on Thursday it is going to be Sharad Pawar, on Friday Deve Gowda will become the PM and on Saturday Stalin will be the PM. On Sunday the country will be on leave."

Sharpening his attack on the opposition's alliance he said, "For us '4B' means 'Badhta Bharat’, ‘Banata Bharat' whereas for them '4B' is 'Bua’, ‘Babua’, ‘Bhai’ and Behen.' This gathbandhan being formed against BJP is an alliance of crime, corruption and selfish politics. This is basically done to stop our popularity amongst people."

Elaborating that the functioning of the government and the law and order in the state has improved, the BJP president added, "Before we came into power there was no law and order here, but today there is. This government under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi in the state is going to progress further."

ALSO READ | Mega Opposition rally HIGHLIGHTS: No more achhe din for the BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

He also asserted that the party was committed to building the Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi spot.

Motivating his party workers Shah said, "We started the campaign for 2014 from Kanpur and the first meeting with booth president for the 2019 elections also happened here today." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah grand alliance Mahagathbandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp