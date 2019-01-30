Home Nation

India sceptical of Afghan peace talks

On January 26, Khalilzad tweeted that 'After six days in Doha, I’m headed to #Afghanistan for consultations. Meetings here were more productive than they have been in past.'

Published: 30th January 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: New Delhi remains sceptical over the ‘significant progress’ reported by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad after his last round of week-long talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, last week.

On January 26, Khalilzad tweeted that “After six days in Doha, I’m headed to #Afghanistan for consultations. Meetings here were more productive than they have been in past.”

Earlier, there were reports that the Taliban had agreed in principle to a draft framework in which they would guarantee that Afghan territory is not used by terrorists following a total US pullout over the next 18 months. The Taliban has reportedly sought time to confer over the deal, and the next meeting may be in February.

On Tuesday, Khalilzad spoke to foreign envoys in Kabul, including India’s Deputy Chief of Mission in Afghanistan, to apprise them of the developments. While there has been no official comment from New Delhi bar MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar’s assertion that any attempts at peace should be “...Afghan-controlled and with the participation of the government of Afghanistan,” privately some officials expressed concern over US President Donald Trump’s “impatience” to pull all American troops out of Afghanistan “without thinking it through.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khalilzad Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp