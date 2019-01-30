It will only be an interim budget on February 1, says government 

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Refuting some media reports which indicated that it will present a general budget on February 1, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday said the budget will only be an interim one.

Official sources said that the budget will be called interim budget 2019-20.

Some media reports had earlier stated that despite 2019 Lok Sabha elections being scheduled for May this year, the Narendra Modi government will present a full-fledged budget.

In 'General Budget', a government announces major policy initiatives and keeps a record of estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for that particular year.

This year, the newly-elected government may present the full Budget in July.

