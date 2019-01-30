Home Nation

Jhiram attack: Congress miffed as NIA sits on probe report request

The state wants the NIA report to be handed over to the SIT to further pursue the investigation which has been dragging on for years.

NIA, National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency. (Photo | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) yet to respond to the Chhattisgarh government’s month-old request for the probe report on the 2013 Maoist attack on a Congress convoy, the Bhupesh Baghel government is beginning to lose patience and get suspicious.

Baffled by the delay, Chief Minister Baghel asked, “The report hasn’t been sent to us even after a month of sending a letter. This looks mysterious. Why this delay? What is preventing them from acting on it?”

The newly-elected Congress government has constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deadly Maoist ambush at Jhiram valley (Darbha) in Bastar that eliminated a major chunk of the top Chhattisgarh Congress leadership during a Parivartan Yatra on May 25 in an election year.

The committee is headed by the Bastar Inspector General of police Vivekanand Sinha and includes a DIG (anti-Naxal operation) P Sunderraj besides eight others.

The state wants the NIA report to be handed over to the SIT to further pursue the investigation which has been dragging on for years. The Congress has cited the Maoist attack at Jhiram as a “political conspiracy”.

 “After the ambush, the incident was also probed by the NIA. The state government has taken a decision to set up a SIT to investigate it further”, the official spokesperson said.

13th extension

The Congress government has given yet against another extension, the 13th one, of three months to the commission along with the letter submitted to it that consists of eight points seeking a detailed inquiry.

