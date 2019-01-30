Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh to get 1000 shelters for housing 1 lakh cows

About 6 lakh cows need protection in the state, owing to which the government is working on increasing the capacity of private cow shelters.

Published: 30th January 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purpose

By ANI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will open 1000 gaushalas or cow shelters across the state where 1 lakh cows would be provided shelter in the first phase of its programme for protecting the revered bovine.

“These 1000 shelters would be visible by May as the 6 months target is set for starting the first phase of conservation of cows,” Bhupendra Gupta, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told ANI.

He said that the cost incurred would be around Rs 450 crore and the scheme is a first of its kind in the state.

READ| Barcode stray cows, shelter them in unused govt buildings: Yogi Adityanath government to officials

“There were no government-run gaushalas in the state. This scheme is the first of its kind in the state. The work for establishing the 1000 cow shelters in the first phase has already been started,” said Gupta.

Gupta also said that about 6 lakh cows need protection in the state, owing to which the government is working on increasing the capacity of private cow shelters.

“In the first phase itself, the capacity of 614 private cow shelters would be increased to 60,000. So in the first phase itself, we will provide shelter to 1,60,000 cows,” he added.

Gupta asserted that a proposal has been put forth to increase the expenditure per cow to Rs 20 from the present Rs 4.50.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cow shelter Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp