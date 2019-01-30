Home Nation

11-year-old writes to government seeking ban on PUBG

Since he has not received any response yet, Ahad has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Visual from PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

An 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra just acted on something that many frustrated parents may have been thinking about for a long time now.

While their kids were busy shooting strangers in cyberspace, Ahad, in a four-page letter to the government, appealed for a ban on the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- famously known as PUBG -- as it promotes violence and cyberbullying.

WATCH | PM Modi's PUBG reference at Pariksha Par Charcha sents audience into fits of laughter

In the letter, he said that this is an "appeal to forthwith ban online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [PUBG] as it promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyberbullying".

Ahad further wrote in the letter, "I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences" if the game is not banned.

Ahad's letter was addressed to seven people including Ravi Shankar Prasad (Ministry of Electronics and IT), Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra education minister) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.

ALSO READ | ‘Similar to drug addiction’, PUBG addicts now seeking medical help

Since he has not yet received any response, Ahad has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court.

PUBG, developed by PUBG Corporation, Bluehole, has been all the rage for a while now, with millions of addicted players meeting, shooting, abusing and even marrying each other through the online multiplayer battle game!

The game has been available in India since 2007 and is hosted by platforms like Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android, and PlayStation 4. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PUBG PUBG ban Maharashtra boy Violence gaming cyberbullying PUBG game Ravi Shankar Prasad Devendra Fadnavis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp