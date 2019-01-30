11-year-old writes to government seeking ban on PUBG

By Online Desk

An 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra just acted on something that many frustrated parents may have been thinking about for a long time now.

While their kids were busy shooting strangers in cyberspace, Ahad, in a four-page letter to the government, appealed for a ban on the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- famously known as PUBG -- as it promotes violence and cyberbullying.

In the letter, he said that this is an "appeal to forthwith ban online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [PUBG] as it promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyberbullying".

Ahad further wrote in the letter, "I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences" if the game is not banned.

Ahad's letter was addressed to seven people including Ravi Shankar Prasad (Ministry of Electronics and IT), Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra education minister) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.

Since he has not yet received any response, Ahad has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court.

PUBG, developed by PUBG Corporation, Bluehole, has been all the rage for a while now, with millions of addicted players meeting, shooting, abusing and even marrying each other through the online multiplayer battle game!

The game has been available in India since 2007 and is hosted by platforms like Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android, and PlayStation 4.