Home Nation

Maharashtra CM's office now under ambit of Lokayukta

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said that apart from the chief minister, ministers and Opposition leaders will also be brought under the ambit of Lokayukta.

Published: 30th January 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a significant move, the state Cabinet Tuesday decided to bring the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said that apart from the chief minister, ministers and Opposition leaders will also be brought under the ambit of Lokayukta.

"This is a very good initiative to ensure corruption-free governance," he said.

The Lokayukta is an anti-corruption ombudsman organisation in the States which mainly helps people publicise corruption among the politicians and government Officials.

Many acts of the Lokayukta have resulted in criminal or other consequences for those charged.

Maharashtra was the first state to introduce the institution of Lokayukta through The Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayuktas Act in 1971.

In another decision, the council of ministers approved a grant of Rs 323 crore for setting up additional 5625 CCTV cameras in Mumbai as part of the CCTV Surveillance Project.

At present, 5000 CCTVs are operational in different parts of the state capital, an official said.

The Cabinet also decided to give 15 per cent margin money, of the total cost of proposed business ventures, to those belonging to Scheduled Caste and other backward communities.

The government also relaxed agriculture landholding ceiling for development of integrated township projects.

In another decision, the title of the government land approved for industrial use can be changed by paying a premium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp