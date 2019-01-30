MHA approves Rs 7,000 crore help to six states to deal with natural disasters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 7,214 crore for six states and a Union Territory on account of natural disasters such as floods, drought, cyclones. The ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement saying, a high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, has sanctioned the additional central assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund.

From the sanctioned amount, Rs 4,714.28 crore will be given to Maharashtra for drought relief, Rs 949.49 crore to Karnataka (drought), Rs 900.4 crore to Andhra Pradesh (drought), Rs 317.44 crore to Himachal Pradesh (flood and landslides), Rs 191.73 crore to Uttar Pradesh (flood), Rs 127.60 crore to Gujarat (drought) and Rs 13.09 crore to Puducherry (cyclone).

The meeting was held to consider the additional central assistance to these six states and one UT, which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst and cyclone Gaja and drought during kharif season 2018-19, the statement said. Union Finance Minister Piyush Goel, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present.

