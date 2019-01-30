MISA detainees are not freedom fighters: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By ANI

RAIPUR: Justifying his government's decision to put pension for MISA detainees on hold, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said these people are "not freedom fighters."

"MISA detainees are not freedom fighters that they should get pension," Baghel told media here.

The state government on Tuesday ordered all Commissioners and District Collectors to put on hold disbursement of pension for MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) detainees from February onwards, and ordered their physical verification and a review of the process of disbursement of pension.

MISA was used during the time of Emergency between 1975 and 1977. The MISA detainees, who had gone to jail during that time, used to get a monthly pension from the previous BJP government in the state.