Home Nation

MISA detainees are not freedom fighters: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

MISA was used during the time of Emergency between 1975 and 1977 and the detainees used to get a monthly pension from the previous BJP government in the state.

Published: 30th January 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Justifying his government's decision to put pension for MISA detainees on hold, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said these people are "not freedom fighters."

"MISA detainees are not freedom fighters that they should get pension," Baghel told media here.

The state government on Tuesday ordered all Commissioners and District Collectors to put on hold disbursement of pension for MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) detainees from February onwards, and ordered their physical verification and a review of the process of disbursement of pension.

MISA was used during the time of Emergency between 1975 and 1977. The MISA detainees, who had gone to jail during that time, used to get a monthly pension from the previous BJP government in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel MISA detainees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp