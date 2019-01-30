Nagaland rejects Citizenship Bill respecting ‘will of people’

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland Cabinet has rejected the Citizenship Bill, following pressure from various tribal organisations and students bodies. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Chief Secretary Temjen Toy, in a press release, said that taking into account the will and desire of all sections of the people, the Cabinet meeting on Monday made it amply clear that the state government remains opposed and rejects the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

The state government from the very beginning had expressed its opposition to the bill and conveyed the same to the Centre, they said.

Two days after the attack on All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) members, the BJP has refuted the charge that party was behind the attack at Nalbari. The BJP alleged that the opposition Congress was behind the incident.

Several AASU activists were attacked while they were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s visit to Nalbari on January 27.

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass showed pictures of Congress personnel being present among the AASU protestors on that day. “The Congress was involved in the Ghograpara incident in Nalbari district. We have evidence of Congress being involved in it,” he said.

Speaking on the Bill, the BJP state chief appealed the public, irrespective of language, religion and ethnicity, not to get emotional but analyse the bill and understand what it is and what will be its impact. “AASU has the right to protest against the Bill... But others are creating unrest by talking about Assam’s separation from India,” he said.