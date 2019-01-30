Home Nation

New G added to 2G scam gang: Amit Shah mocks at Congress

People of Bengal want change once again. TMC can’’t stop this by preventing rath yatra, killing BJP workers and denying permission to land helicopters.

Published: 30th January 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, calling her the ‘’new G’’ to ‘’2G scam gang’’. 

Punning on the initial ‘G’ in Priyanka Gandhi’s surname at a public rally in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Tuesday, Shah said, “We had witnessed Rs 12 lakh crore 2G scam during UPA rule. Now one more G has been added. Her name is Priyanka Gandhi. So you can imagine the level of corruption if they come to power.”

Calling Congress and Trinamool Congress ‘’two sides of the same coin’’, he added, “There’s dynasty politics in TMC also. Nephew Abhishek Banerjee is waiting to take over power from Mamata Banerjee.”
Shah said that while rest of India will vote in the elections for a second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, West Bengal will vote to bring back its glory days of Golden Bengal. 

“People of Bengal want a change once again. TMC can't stop this by preventing rath yatra, killing BJP workers and denying permission to land helicopters. People will give the answer in the elections,” he said.
Hitting out at the TMC government, he said, “Mamata’s paintings are sold in crores and chit fund scam accused buy them. Mafia belonging to TMC indulges in cow smuggling while illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are the TMC’s vote bank. So, she won’t take action against them. If BJP comes to power, we will stop cow smuggling and infiltration but also return chit-fund money”.

