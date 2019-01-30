Home Nation

NHRC notice to UP government over death of three labourers due to electrocution in Bareilly

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with an incident in which three labourers were electrocuted to death while two others were injured while fixing poles of a private telecom company in Bareilly district.

In a notice to UP's Chief Secretary, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sought the details regarding the relief and rehabilitation that has been provided to the families of the deceased labourers and to the kins of the those who have sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

"Reportedly, the contractor had no permission from the electricity department for the work. The labourers were engaged for laying Reliance Jio 5G cable on the poles," the NHRC said in a statement.

Going by the contents of the news reports, the commission has observed that there was "gross negligence" on the part of the contractor.

"Right to life, which is one of basic human rights, of the deceased labourers and the injured, has been violated. The incident also puts a question mark on the working of the authorities concerned, who could not stop the illegal work being done by the contractor," the statement stated.

The commission has also sought to know the status of the medical treatment that is being provided to the injured and the legal action taken against the officials and the contractor responsible in the matter.

It has asked the government to submit its response within four weeks.

NHRC Uttar Pradesh government Labourers die of electrocution

