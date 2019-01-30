Pregnant woman denied treatment in government hospital for not paying Rs 5000 in Madhya Pradesh

By ANI

DAMOH: A pregnant woman was denied treatment by the staff of a government hospital for not paying Rs. 5,000 in Tendu Kheda in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday night.

"I had come here with my family for my wife's delivery. However, the nurse at the hospital said that we need to deposit Rs. 5,000, otherwise, they won't do anything," said Brajesh Rekwar, husband of the patient.

Though the hospital staff has denied any such claims, the area's SDM, Narayan Singh said: "Statements of relatives revealed that hospital staff had demanded money. We are now looking into the matter. Proper action will be taken."

The pregnant woman was later shifted to another government hospital in the area for treatment.