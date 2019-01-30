Priyanka should contest from Ferozepur: Party workers

Home Nation

CHANDIGARH: In a day of political developments in Ferozepur, Congress workers on Tuesday said they want newly-appointed General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the forthcoming parliamentary elections from the small town on Indo-Pak border while former Army Chief Gen JJ Singh (Retd) expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha election from the seat.  

Congress MLA from Ferozepur Parminder Singh Pinky said, “the Ferozepur Congress Committee unanimously passed a resolution asking for Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Ferozepur.” 

Since most states are offering Priyanka a seat, Pinky said, “it is our earnest desire that she should contest from Ferozepur.  We will send the copy of the resolution to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi...” 

Meanwhile, former General Singh also made his intentions of contesting the LS polls clear. He said the politics of Punjab needed an urgent transformation. 

“I have discussed this with leaders of the Punjab Democratic Alliance. The Congress government has been a bane for the state and AAP is self-destructing due to infighting. The third front inspires some hope,” Singh said speaking to reporters.

