SC once again refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit said the issue requires hearing in detail and it will be appropriate if all matters are heard on February 19.

Published: 30th January 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW YEAR: The Supreme Court on Wednesday once again refused to stay amendments to the SC/ST Act that restored the no anticipatory bail provision and said all matters including the Centre's review petition will be heard on February 19.

The bench refused to stay the amendments to the SC/ST Act after senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners who had challenged the changes made to the Act, sought an immediate stay on it.

The apex court had January 25 said it will consider listing the Centre's review and petitions challenging the amendments to the SC/ ST Act 2018, together before an appropriate bench.

The top court had earlier refused to stay the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 which restored the provision that no anticipatory bail be granted to the accused.

Comments

