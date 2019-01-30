Home Nation

Theft accused hurls slippers at magistrate in court after being pronounced guilty in Maharashtra

slipper

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

THANE: An undertrial allegedly hurled a pair of slippers at a magistrate in a court in Thane district of Maharashtra after being convicted in a theft case, a police official said Wednesday.

However, the magistrate ducked in time and escaped getting hit by the slippers, he said.

Ashraf Ansari, 22, was arrested sometime back in a case of theft and house-trespass in Bhiwandi town here, an official at Shanti Nagar police station said.

On Tuesday, during the hearing of the case in a court in Bhiwandi, magistrate J S Pathan pronounced Ansari guilty.

The accused, in a fit of anger, then threw his slippers at the magistrate, but the latter managed to avoid getting hit, the official said.

The policemen immediately overpowered Ansari and escorted him out of the court, he said.

The accused was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), he added.

