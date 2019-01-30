Three civilians injured in grenade attack in J-K's Kulgam district

By ANI

KULGAM: Three civilians got injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a police station in Damhal Hanji Pora in Kulgam on Wednesday.

The terrorists missed the target and the grenade exploded on road resulting in injuries to the civilians. More details are currently awaited.

This comes days after terrorists attacked 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Ahgam. No loss of life or property was reported. The area was later cordoned off.