Three killed as car falls in ditch in Chhattisgarh

Police suspect that the four men were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident as liquor bottles were found in the car.

Published: 30th January 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

By PTI

RAIPUR: Three people were killed and another person was injured when their car fell into a roadside ditch in Chhattisgarh's upcoming capital city of Atal Nagar, police said Wednesday.

The mishap took place late Tuesday night near Sendh dam after the car driver lost control over the wheels, a local police official told PTI. Police suspect that the four men were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident as liquor bottles were found in the car, he said.

As per preliminary information, the four men, who were working at a hotel being set up in Atal Nagar, had gone on an outing on Tuesday night, the official said. At a curve near the dam, the car driver failed to negotiate the turn. As a result, the speeding vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the ditch, leading to the death of three persons on the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Kumar Tiwari (22), a native of Jharkhand, Omer Alam (25), hailing from Kolkata, and Manal Kosariya (24), a resident of Mowa town in Raipur, he said.

The injured person was admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that a case was registered in connection with the incident.

Comments

