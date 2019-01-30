Home Nation

TMC, BJP workers clash after Amit Shah's rally in Bengal's Kanthi

Amit Shah, West Bengal visit

BJP National President Amit Shah addresses his booth-level party workers conference at Kulia in Niutao district Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A TMC party office was ransacked and vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in clashes that broke out following a rally by BJP chief Amit Shah at Kanthi in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Tuesday, the parties claimed.

Sources in the two parties said three people were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from the police in this regard. The BJP alleged that the buses in which the party workers were returning from Shah's rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by TMC activists.

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it.

Irked TMC supporters then retaliated and clashes broke out, they said. "When our supporters were returning from Amit Shah's rally they were attacked by TMC activists. This is a shame. We condemn it," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha claimed that TMC activists had attacked BJP workers as the party was afraid after witnessing the massive rally in Kanthi.

"It is unfortunate that everything happened in front of police. They were just mute spectators," he alleged.

A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation. The district police claimed that they have received compliants from both sides and presently the situation is under control.

"We are looking into what actually led to the flare up," a senior police official said. Senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the BJP was trying to disturb peace and stability in the district.

"BJP workers attacked our party offices and this led to retaliation by our workers. If our party office is attacked are we going to offer sweets?" he posed.

"Amit Shah is daydreaming. The BJP should first concentrate on defending its government at the Centre. The people of this country have already made up their mind to vote them out," Adhikari said.

Shah, addressing the rally, launched a scathing attack on the TMC government and vowed to uproot it.

He alleged that TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.

