Transferred CBI SP Rajah Balaji lashes out at interim chief M Nageswara Rao

Published: 30th January 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Nageswara Rao

M Nageswara Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI versus CBI saga refuses to die down with an officer on Tuesday alleging misuse of power by interim agency chief M Nageswara Rao after he was transferred out of Delhi. CBI SP T Rajah Balaji has accused Rao of acting out of ‘malice and prejudice’ as he had complained about Rao’s misconduct to the director in March 2017. 

In a letter to Rao on January 22, the day after his transfer from the Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi to CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, the SP said that his posting to Delhi had been made ‘on humanitarian grounds’ as his mother-in-law was suffering from cancer and receiving treatment at AIIMS. He has said it was on this ground that the government had given him accommodation in East Kidwai Nagar, which is close to the hospital.

Sources said that Balaji has approached the Supreme Court against his transfer. According to sources, the petition has evidence against the director. “You know better than me that you are not a man of honour,” Balaji said in the letter requesting Rao to redeem himself.

Recalling that he had been transferred four times in the past two years, Balaji has said that his last transfer was on his request to Delhi ACB on August 1, 2018. He said the transfer was granted to enable his wife to be “better placed to provide care to her mother at AIIMS”.

The SP was earlier posted in Chennai and then Bangalore when Rao was heading the Chennai zone as joint director. He has also been associated with probes of key cases which include the Madhumita Shukla murder case and the Mecca Masjid blast case in Hyderabad. In Bangalore, he was looking after bank fraud cases.

CBI in a statement said that they have not received Balaji’s letter. “As and when it is received through proper channel, appropriate action as per rules will be taken.”  

Transfer saga

